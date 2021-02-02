East Texas anglers bag two ShareLunkers, two tournament titles

“Last year during this same tournament on Jan. 26, 2020 I weighed in a 12.65-pound bass off a dock with brush that had 16 feet of water at the end of it. I went back to that dock because I had caught a big one on it the year before, so I knew it held good fish this time of year. My first cast was about 7:01 a.m. and at about 7:10, I pitched up under the dock and started working my M-pack jig back to me. I was within five feet of where I caught the 12.65 pounder last year, when I got the hit. I set the hook and got her to the boat and couldn’t believe what I had just done.”