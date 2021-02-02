Douglass Lady Indians looking for perfect regular season mark on Tuesday night

DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - The Douglass Lady Indians are one win away from finishing with a perfect record for the 2020-21 regular basketball season.
The Indians will take on Cushing Tuesday night with the chance to pick up their 24th win of the season and finish with a perfect 12-0 district record.
“With this team you get defense,” head coach Tray Turner said. “Defense, defense and more defense. These girls are absolutely relentless and never ever stop.”
The girls have navigated the season with a sense of urgency knowing that COVID-19 could derail the season. They have been cautious but also have played every game like it was the last. While they wear mask and social distance everywhere, the team feels at peace on the court.
”Everything is different but when we hit the floor nothing else matters,” Douglass junior Mariah Neal said. “It is just basketball.”
Turner was an assistant at Douglass last year but took over as the head coach of a successful team that made it to the regional quarterfinals last year and lost a tough game to Woden.
”I knew coming into this year that this team was going to be special,” Turner said. “They play for each other. They play together. They are a family.”
Douglass is currently No.4 in the state rankings put out by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Ask a coach about rankings and they will normally dismiss them as a way to keep the players focused on what is at hand. This team sees the rankings and looks at them as motivation.
“We see it as a challenge and a motivator,” Neal said. “People didn’t expect us to be this high up. We are ready to shock the world.”
