City of Lufkin announces warrant amnesty program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from February 1 through April 30.
Anyone with an active outstanding warrant with Lufkin Municipal Court is eligible to take part in the program wherein all warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.
As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount, according to the city’s announcement. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs, however.
The court will also offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for those willing to cooperate.
The announcement also stated that anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.
To take advantage of warrant amnesty, visit the court in-person (mask required), by telephone, or online. Contact the Lufkin Municipal Court at 936-633-0315 or via email, courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com, for more information.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.