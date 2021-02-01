Women’s healthcare clinic opens in Tyler with mission to serve

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wellness Pointe a federally qualified health center offering healthcare and related services regardless of ability to pay is now offering women’s healthcare services in Tyler.
Wellness Pointe provides a wide range of services to over 30,000 patients across East Texas with sites in Tyler, Longview, Mount Pleasant, Kilgore, and Gilmer.
Wellness Pointe is one of the area’s largest obstetrical service providers in East Texas with an estimated 3,500 deliveries expected in 2021. Dr. Zeid stated, “I am proud of the service we have built in Tyler.”
The site at 825 Medical Drive in Tyler, was formerly the home of Zeid Medical Group. Dr. Ralph Turner, Brooke Simmons, Carin Wallace, and Jenny Skiles who previously offered services under Zeid Medical Group have transitioned to Wellness Pointe and will continue to provide high-quality women’s health services at the site.
Dr. Zeid said “Wellness Pointe’s mission to provide care to every patient regardless of insurance or ability to pay is in perfect alignment with our mission when we established the clinic. We believe Wellness Pointe’s resources, grants, and programs will take things to the next level for Tyler area residents.”
Chad Jones, Wellness Pointe Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to offer women’s healthcare services to the residents of Tyler and surrounding communities. Along with a full complement of women’s healthcare services, we will be offering eligibility services in Tyler to help patients qualify for healthcare grants and sliding fee discounts.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.