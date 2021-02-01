Upshur Rural power outage affecting 100s of customers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning over 7300 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers were without power caused by problems with a main breaker.
The main breaker from a transformer was thrown causing the power outage, according to Tony McCullough from Upshur Rural. When the main breaker was flipped back on several smaller breakers were tripped.
As of 2:00 p.m., there are over 500 outages, mainly in the Noonday area.
URECC said power should be restored soon.
