Upshur Rural power outage affecting 100s of customers
By Arthur Clayborn | February 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 2:37 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning over 7300 Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers were without power caused by problems with a main breaker.

The main breaker from a transformer was thrown causing the power outage, according to Tony McCullough from Upshur Rural. When the main breaker was flipped back on several smaller breakers were tripped.

As of 2:00 p.m., there are over 500 outages, mainly in the Noonday area.

URECC said power should be restored soon.

