Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful, sunny, and breezy day here in East Texas and thankfully we have even more pretty weather on the way. Tomorrow morning starts off with plenty of sunshine but will be quite cold with morning lows in the middle 30s. We will thankfully see a quick warm up, placing our highs just slightly above average in the upper 50s. Upper-level cloud cover moves into East Texas for most of the day on Tuesday as highs near 60 degrees. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, and we will see a quick warm up into the middle to upper 60s thanks to a warm front. Scattered showers move back into the area Thursday evening and will be possible throughout the majority of Friday before rain chances drop off once again. A series of cold fronts sweeps through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and temperatures are going to see quite a big change with lows dropping into the middle 30s by Saturday and upper 20s by Sunday.