SFA’s Stephanie Visscher picks up Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

FRISCO, Texas (SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE) - Stephen F. Austin’s Stephanie Visscher is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.
Visscher employed an extremely efficient week, shooting 10-for-17 from the field for a 58.8-percent mark to boost the Ladyjacks (16-2, 8-0 SLC) to a pair of wins last week. The junior opened with seven points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in SFA’s 73-52 win at Abilene Christian last Wednesday. She then erupted for 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 104-69 win over Sam Houston on Saturday.
Visscher is now averaging 12.4 points per game on the year, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. She has scored in double-figures in 12 of the Ladyjacks’ 18 games this season and currently leads the league in assists (57) and steals (40), ranking 16th nationally in the latter category. The award marks the first weekly honor of her Southland career and the second of the season for the ‘Jacks.
Stephen F. Austin is back in action Saturday, Feb. 6, on the road against New Orleans with a 3 p.m., tipoff inside Lakefront Arena.
Women’s Basketball Player of the Week – Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin – Jr. – Guard – Lulea, Sweden
Visscher led her squad to a pair of victories last week as the Ladyjacks remain at the top of the conference standings with an unblemished 8-0 record. The junior averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals last week for SFA and has now scored in double figures in six of her last seven performances. Following their triple-digit performance over the Bearkats, the Ladyjacks have now scored 100+ points on three occasions this season.
Honorable Mention: Lucy Ibeh, Central Arkansas; Timia Jefferson, Houston Baptist; Micaela Wilson, Lamar; Dionjhae Thomas, New Orleans; Chelsea Cain, Nicholls; Amber Leggett, Sam Houston; Morgan Carrier, Southeastern Louisiana.
Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.
2020-21 Southland Men’s Basketball Players of the WeekNov. 30 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston
Dec. 7 – Anna McLeod, Abilene Christian
Dec. 14 – Anna McLeod, Abilene Christian
Dec. 21 – Alyssa Adams, Abilene Christian
Dec. 28 – Zya Nugent, Stephen F. Austin
Jan. 4 – Chelsea Cain, Nicholls
Jan. 11 – Alyssa Adams, Abilene Christian
Jan. 18 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston
Jan. 25 – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston
Feb. 1 – Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin