SFA’s Stephanie Visscher picks up Southland Conference Player of the Week honor

Visscher is now averaging 12.4 points per game on the year, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. She has scored in double-figures in 12 of the Ladyjacks’ 18 games this season and currently leads the league in assists (57) and steals (40), ranking 16th nationally in the latter category. The award marks the first weekly honor of her Southland career and the second of the season for the ‘Jacks.