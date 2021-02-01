Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake to retire in May

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake will retire in May, according to Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones.
At a Monday morning meeting, county commissioners appointed Captain Sarah Fields to fill the position effective May 15, 2021. She’s been with the sheriff’s office for 30 years, according to Jones.
Lake has served as the sheriff since 2013. He was appointed to the position following the arrest of former Sheriff Ron Clinton. Along with working for the sheriff’s office, Lake also served as a constable for two county precincts.
Fields will fulfill the vacancy until a special midterm election can be held in two years. She will be the first female sheriff in the county’s history.
