Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Winds will be out of the north today, which will make for a cool breeze through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s late today. A few clouds roll in overnight with partly cloudy skies expected tomorrow. Southeast winds will help temperatures warm to near 60 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. Breezy during the day Wednesday with south winds gusting to 15-20 mph and temperatures reaching the mid 60s by afternoon. Windy and warm Thursday with a slight chance for rain late Thursday evening. Chances for rain will be a little more likely with a cold front on Friday. Temperatures quickly cool into the 50s behind the front and another cold front early Sunday will bring another shot of cooler air to East Texas.