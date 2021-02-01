Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could see some upper level clouds, but nothing major to take our sunshine away. Wind will also calm down today, with speeds around 5-10 mph out of the north. This evening we’ll be in the low 40s by 10pm, and then fall into the 30s overnight. Definitely going to need the warm coat or jacket the next few mornings. By Wednesday we’re back in the upper 60s, and 70s by Thursday! But this will be short lived as a cold front will move through and cool us back down into the 50s on Friday. This front will also bring the possibility of rain for East Texas. The good news is that it looks like we will have a dry weekend, the first in a while where we won’t see rain on the weekend! Also, by Saturday, the normal high will be 59°, we’re getting close to 60°! Then, on Sunday, sunset will be at 6pm for most of East Texas! There’s a lot to look forward to in this forecast. Have a great week!