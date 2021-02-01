Mahomes Mania sweeps through hometown of Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - From artwork to apparel, people in Whitehouse and East Texas are showing the red and gold in support of hometown boy Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
East Texas artist Ken Wheeler has painted windows throughout Whitehouse, decked out in Mahomes’ number 15, football helmets, and more.
1st Class Design and Dancewear is selling shirts, yard signs, and decals for people to represent Mahomes and the Chiefs. Not too far up the road you’ll find another booth selling spirit wear on the corner.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.