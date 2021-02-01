Longview lawyer’s former paralegal accused of embezzling nearly $40K

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A lawyer says his former employee wrote herself checks from his account while she was employed by him in his Longview office.
Rebecca Sue Williams, 39, of Kilgore, was employed by a law firm in Longview from June 2017 through February of 2019. During that time, according to the arrest affidavit, she would sometimes write checks out to herself from the firm’s account and cash them. The former employer said that the amount taken over that time amounted to just over $37,000, from cashed checks and cash taken from deposits.
When an investigator made contact with Williams at her residence, she was asked if she knew why they were there. According to the affidavit she said that she had been employed by the lawyer, and said, “I took money from him.” The investigator reported that Williams said she would sometimes write checks to herself from the trustee account and cash them at the bank. She said it was because she would get behind on her car payments or rent and she kept doing it when she needed to because she was afraid of losing everything, and because “it was easy.”
She denied that she ever kept cash out, the affidavit said, saying all of it was done by checks from the lawyer’s trustee account.
Williams was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021 and booked into the Gregg County Jail. She is charged with theft of property greater than $30,000, less than $150,000. She remains in jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.