Longview lawyer’s former paralegal accused of embezzling nearly $40K

When an investigator made contact with Williams at her residence, she was asked if she knew why they were there. According to the affidavit she said that she had been employed by the lawyer, and said, “I took money from him.” The investigator reported that Williams said she would sometimes write checks to herself from the trustee account and cash them at the bank. She said it was because she would get behind on her car payments or rent and she kept doing it when she needed to because she was afraid of losing everything, and because “it was easy.”