Fatal crash shuts down EB lanes of I-20 at Hwy 135 in Gregg Co.

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash has eastbound traffic shut down on I-20 in Gregg County.
According to authorities, around 1:45 a.m., an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Highway 135, around Mile Marker 584.
At least one person died in the crash. Other details of the collision have not been released at this time.
All eastbound lanes of the interstate remain shut down, and there is no word on when they will be reopened.
Emergency personnel are rerouting traffic north of Hwy 135 to FM 1252 in the Liberty City area.
Motorists should expect delays.
