Ex-Cowboy great Jason Witten set to coach high school football

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was announced on Monday morning as the new head football coach for Liberty Christian School in Argyle.
It was announced last week that Witten planned to retire once his contract was up in March with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Steven Greek resigned from the position at Liberty Christiian on January 11. Greek coaches the team for three seasons and in 2018 led the school to the state semifinals in TAPPS Division I. Last year Liberty Christian went 2-7.
