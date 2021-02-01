East Texas wolf dog sanctuary in the works, following backyard breeding situation in Athens

“They have what we call a catch pen built so if we do have to do any medical, they go in these smaller enclosures within their big enclosure, just to keep them contained, calmer,” Torres said. “And then we have these extraordinary, what we call, condos built in the middle of the enclosures. They have really cool den boxes that we stuff hay in. They can get on top of the den box because they love to get up on top and look. They have roofs over them, it’s a pretty cool little set up.”