East Texas wolf dog sanctuary in the works, following backyard breeding situation in Athens

AHTENS, Texas (KLTV) - Tia Torres, the personality of a popular TV show, Pit Bulls and Parolees, and her team stepped in over the summer to help with a backyard breeding situation of wolf dogs.
Nestled away on seven acres of land in Athens, Texas, is the new home to the Villalobos Rescue Center Texas. In June Tia Torres, the founder of the rescue, came in from Louisiana to help with a backyard breeding situation and the owner was being evicted.
“The owner killed himself on the property. From what we can gather, I think it was about nine days that the dogs were left unattended,” Torres said. “They began to break out of their enclosures. It was a bad situation.
Torres said when she arrived, she was overwhelmed. There were about 50 dogs wandering the streets, it looked like a jungle with trash everywhere.
“You know, I’m like I got this, I got a plan A, and a plan B, and I even got a plan C,” Torres said. “When I saw the enormity of the problem I didn’t even have a plan A at that point.”
A rescue group out of Ennis, Texas called Twisted Tails came in to help trap the dogs, who Torres credits to being a large part of their success.
“They came with their traps and their cameras, and they like saved the day,” Torres said. “They said, ‘Let’s start trapping dogs, don’t know what we’re going to do with them, but we’re going to start trapping them.’”
Amy is one of the animal caretakers who works with the wolf dogs and got to the property in July.
“When I first got here it was still, I mean they had cleared out a lot, but it was still really grown over. Still a lot of dogs that hadn’t been caught yet that we were still working on catching,” said Amy. “None of the dogs that were still here by then would let you touch them or anything like that, or even really get too close.”
“Some had medical issues that were taken care of immediately when we caught them. Some of them were skinny,” Lindsay said , another animal caretaker. “It was really gross. They were muddy and just nasty.”
Since the rescue over the summer and Torres purchasing the property, volunteers have been working to clear the woods, clean up trash, demolish the mobile home, and start building enclosures for the dogs.
“It’s a slow process because we’re doing it by hand,” Lindsay said. “Don’t want big machinery to scare the dogs. And the volunteers are all really gung ho about it.”
A few weeks ago they began cleaning out the mobile home that the previous owner lived in and preparing it to be demolished.
“It was full of trash and the first weekend was spent taking out all that trash. It filled up an entire dumpster, just the inside contents,” Lindsay said. “And there wasn’t that much furniture, so mind you that was a lot of trash,” Amy added. “And dog poop and cigarette butts.”
Clean up isn’t the only part of the process. Torres said the wolf dogs were unsocialized and a couple of people on her team have worked with them.
“Lots and lots of treats, chicken, and just patience,” Amy said.
They are working to build enclosures that are about half an acre or larger Torres said.
“They have what we call a catch pen built so if we do have to do any medical, they go in these smaller enclosures within their big enclosure, just to keep them contained, calmer,” Torres said. “And then we have these extraordinary, what we call, condos built in the middle of the enclosures. They have really cool den boxes that we stuff hay in. They can get on top of the den box because they love to get up on top and look. They have roofs over them, it’s a pretty cool little set up.”
Torres said there are about 20 wolf dogs on the property and if it weren’t for all the volunteers, this wouldn’t be possible. One day they hope this can be a space to educate others.
“It’s not so much to teach people about wolves so to speak, but it’s more about the responsibilities that come with having a dog in your care. And this is what this is a result of, this is a result of someone who got greedy,” Torres said. “Teaching people compassion for animals.”
