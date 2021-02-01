East Texas Food Bank moves Tyler distribution to Lindsey Park, adds dates for other areas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 3:11 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting this week, the East Texas Food Bank distributions are being moved to Lindsey Park in Tyler.

The East Texas Food Bank has been working with the Tyler Police Department on the location and scheduling for the 2021 drive-thru food distributions. 

The distributions will be held on the 1st and 3rd Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

Here are the dates and details for all February distributions:

Friday, February 5- Tyler

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Lindsey Park

*Use the North entrance to the park and follow traffic flow directions

Friday, February 12- Longview

8-10 a.m. *while supplies last

Gregg County Fairgrounds

*Enter from 300 W. Cotton

Tuesday, February 23- Lufkin

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. *while supplies last

George H. Henderson Expo Center

*Enter off HWY 69, Westbound

