East Texas Food Bank moves Tyler distribution to Lindsey Park, adds dates for other areas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting this week, the East Texas Food Bank distributions are being moved to Lindsey Park in Tyler.
The East Texas Food Bank has been working with the Tyler Police Department on the location and scheduling for the 2021 drive-thru food distributions.
The distributions will be held on the 1st and 3rd Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
With past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.
Here are the dates and details for all February distributions:
Friday, February 5- Tyler
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
Lindsey Park
*Use the North entrance to the park and follow traffic flow directions
Friday, February 12- Longview
8-10 a.m. *while supplies last
Gregg County Fairgrounds
*Enter from 300 W. Cotton
Tuesday, February 23- Lufkin
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. *while supplies last
George H. Henderson Expo Center
*Enter off HWY 69, Westbound
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.