Drive-by shooting at Tyler basketball court injures teenage girl

Carter Blvd (Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Waldref | February 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 5:29 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager has been struck by a bullet Monday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, a group of kids were playing basketball at a court on Carter Blvd. when a car drove by. Someone in the car started shooting repeatedly out of the window of the vehicle, striking one person and an empty house.

The injured person is a 17-year-old girl. She has a flesh wound and was taken to UT Health on Beckham in Tyler.

The police are working to get a suspect vehicle description.

