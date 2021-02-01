Drive-by shooting at Tyler basketball court injures teenage girl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager has been struck by a bullet Monday afternoon.
According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, a group of kids were playing basketball at a court on Carter Blvd. when a car drove by. Someone in the car started shooting repeatedly out of the window of the vehicle, striking one person and an empty house.
The injured person is a 17-year-old girl. She has a flesh wound and was taken to UT Health on Beckham in Tyler.
The police are working to get a suspect vehicle description.
