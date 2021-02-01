Caldwell Arts Academy students take part in Tyler downtown Art Alley project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Arts Academy Advanced Drawing Class is getting a chance to participate in the downtown Art Alley project.
The students get to paint several murals, one of them is showcasing what they call a diverse community in Tyler of different drawings of people with different genders, race, and artistic style as well as a mural of different drawing designs. This is built into their curriculum, so they had to study famous muralists as well as go through the process of designing their mural, pitching the city on their design, and getting approval from the city.
The goal is to give these young artists real world experience as well as allowing them to showcase their work too.
