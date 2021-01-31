SFA Ladyjacks push win streak to 11 with 35-point win over Sam Houston

The Bearkats matched the Ladyjacks’ athleticism early in the 1st quarter where they led 8-3 at 7:14, but an Alyssa Mayfield 3-pointer tied the game and teed up the 19-4 run to close out the 1st quarter.SFA led 22-15 after the 1st quarter, and caught fire for another 22 point quarter in the 2nd, where the Ladyjacks had a 44-30 lead at the half. The Ladyjacks outscored the Bearkats 60-39 in the 2nd half, which led to a 104-69 win and the largest victory against the Bearkats since 2005-06 (SFA, 84-45). SFA moves to 16-2, 8-0 in Southland Confernce play.