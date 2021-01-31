Henderson man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the wreck at about 9:46 p.m. Friday night. The crash happened about six miles northeast of Tyler.
The crash investigator’s preliminary report shows that Christopher Ladale Young, 42, was driving a Chevrolet HHR east on I-20 at low speed with its hazard lights on due to a vehicle malfunction. At the same time, a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor rig driven by Reynaldo Rafael Aparico, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida, was also headed east on I-20 and approaching the Chevrolet.
“The driver of the truck failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Chevrolet,” the press release stated.
A Smith County justice of the peace pronounced Young dead at the scene. His body was taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler.
“A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson,” the press release stated. “Davis was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler in stable condition.”
The wreck is still under investigation, according to the press release.
