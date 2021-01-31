20 ETX counties set to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Department has released its Week Eight COVID-19 vaccine allocation list. This week, there are 15 additional East Texas counties that will be receiving the vaccine compared to last week.
Twenty East Texas counties are set to receive over 13,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.
Vaccine hub providers in Smith and Gregg counties will be receiving nearly 6,900 doses. It is a 500-dose increase compared to Week even.
Smith County is set to receive the most vaccines with over 4,000 doses.
In total, over 23,000 people have received at least their first dose in Smith County, and nearly 5,800 people have been fully vaccinated.
Gregg County will receive 3,125 vaccine doses. In total, more than 7,000 people have received at least their first dose, with nearly 1,900 people being fully vaccinated.
In Angelina County, 700 doses will be sent to the county’s health district. There, more than 6,800 people have received at least their first dose, and nearly 1,100 people have been fully vaccinated
Nacogdoches County is set to receive 300 doses. In total over 6,500 people have received their first dose, and nearly 1,100 people have been fully vaccinated.
All of the doses allocated for distribution next week include first doses only, meaning only people who have not yet received the vaccine are eligible to get these doses.
According to the Week Eight allocation list, there are no new vaccine hubs being added to East Texas next week.
