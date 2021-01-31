Area with Smith, Gregg counties has sub-15% hospitalization rate 2nd day straight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second day in a row, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg counties has had a daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate that was less than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 14.11 percent for TSA G, which is down from the 14.48 reported on Saturday.
TSA G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, was below 15 percent for the third day in a row at 14.89 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
