Van Zandt County deputies arrest man in connection to shooting incident near Mabank

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Mabank man Friday afternoon in connection with a shooting incident that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troy Wayne Baker, 48, of Mabank. is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault. He has not been arraigned yet, so no bond amounts have been set for his charges.
According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, VZCSO deputies and Mabank police officers responded to a report of a shooting on County Road 2723 just outside of Mabank at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
When the law enforcement officers got to the scene, they found one gunshot victim, and he or she was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division team arrived at the scene and started an investigation. Sheriff Steve Hendrix also went to the scene, the Facebook post stated.
Based on the evidence and the information gathered during the initial investigation, Baker was arrested at the scene and taken to the Van Zandt County Jail. The Facebook post stated that Baker’s assault charge was from a previous investigation.
“This is the third shooting this month. All three times, we have taken swift action, and all three times arrests were made,” Hendrix said in the Facebook post. ether to get the result.”
Hendrix also thanked the Mabank Police Department, the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the case in the Facebook post.
