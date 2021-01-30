Tyler man struck, killed by 18-wheeler as he was putting gas in disabled vehicle

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler as he was pouring gas into his disabled vehicle on State Highway 31 in Smith County late Friday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on SH 31 about 3.5 miles east of Tyler at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday.
The preliminary crash report shows that James Lewis Gaylord, 31, broke down when he was driving his 2009 Ford Mustang on the westbound side of SH 31. His vehicle was partially on SH 31, and he was putting gas in it while he was standing on the road. At the same time, Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater, was driving a 2013 Mack truck west in the outside lane.
Westin swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Mustang, but he hit Gaylord, who was knocked into the 2014 Hyundai Sonata that had been parked in front of Gaylord’s vehicle, the press release stated.
A Smith County justice of the peace pronounced Gaylord dead at the scene.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
