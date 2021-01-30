Tyler man struck, killed by 18-wheeler as he was putting gas in disabled vehicle

The preliminary crash report shows that James Lewis Gaylord, 31, broke down when he was driving his 2009 Ford Mustang on the westbound side of SH 31. His vehicle was partially on SH 31, and he was putting gas in it while he was standing on the road. At the same time, Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater, was driving a 2013 Mack truck west in the outside lane.