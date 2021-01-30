SFA hosting big SLC games with Sam Houston over the weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball teams will be hosting two key games over the weekend against rival Sam Houston State.
On Saturday the ladies will host the 7-4 Bearkats. The Ladyjacks are 15-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play. Seeing SFA with a near perfect record is not uncommon. What might be uncommon is their average of 80 points a game and their defense shutting down the opponents. Their smallest margin of victory in conference play is 21 points, which came this past Wednesday on the road at Abilene Christian.
“Last year we were good on defense but we didn’t score like this,” Ladyjack head coach Mark Kellogg said. " I think we are a little better defensively which I didn’t know going into the year if we would be. I thought we would be better offensively and take a step back with the defense but this group has turned it up another level on the defensive end and we are still able to score.”
The Ladyjacks are in the top 10 of the Mid-Major poll and are No.25 in the NCAA NET Rankings.
The men will play a day later than usual, taking on Sam Houston in a nationally televised game on ESPN U Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m..
The Jacks are 9-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Sam Houston is 13-5 and a perfect 8-0 in conference play. The ‘Jacks have not played well on the road, just picking up one win. At home the team is a perfect 8-0 this season.
“They have two great players in Demarkus Lampley and Zach Nutall,” men’s head coach Kyle Keller said. “Those two take about 60 percent of their shots and we will try to limit them as much as possible. We know we will be in a ton of ball screens. We have to defend the three point line. they make about 11 3′s a game and we will have to try to shut that down. They are on a great roll.”
