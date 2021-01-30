1950’s Longview building ‘back from the dead’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
Built in 1953 as a parking garage, it was used as office space until it fell vacant years ago, but now an East Texas building is ‘back from the dead.’
The ‘Petroleum’ building in Longview has gone for eyesore, to residence.
4 years ago the city didn’t know what to do with the Petroleum building, which was a magnet for transients and vandalism.
“The city of Longview has invested a lot of money in downtown really over the last 20 years. Improving the overall look of downtown,” said city of Longview public information officer Shawn Hara.”
But property owners came forward and the city participated in the renovation by providing a $600-thousand dollar loan to help complete financing.
The building was converted to apartments.
Valencia Mathis was one of the first to move in last March.
“I love it. It’s been very nice. I learned, the way I learned, each floor is a different color,” she says.
Once considered an eyesore by citizens, some who wanted it torn down, it’s become a thriving apartment section.
Inside, it’s spacious 2 bedroom apartments.
The building includes a fitness room, children’s play center and even a theatre.
“Everything is right around here. Within reach. Grocery store, everything. No excuse it’s right around. I think it’s pretty full right now,” Mathis says.
And it’s done what the city wanted.
Draw residents.
“It’s a residential structure. And with that you get residents, people that are not just working downtown but living downtown and that can bring new life and energy to some of the other businesses that are there,” Hara says.
What was an eyesore is now home for many.
“It’s a wonderful place,” Valencia says.
