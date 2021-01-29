East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds overnight tonight with rain likely on Saturday morning, into the afternoon hours. Rain should linger over the SE sections of East Texas into the evening hours. Afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s before the front moves through. Sunshine is expected to start popping out in the afternoon over northern areas on Saturday mid-afternoon. Very Windy Conditions on Saturday. South and Southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph gusts near 35 mph are possible. Sunny and Windy on Sunday but not as windy as Saturday. A very nice Monday and Tuesday are expected. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with a few sprinkles late in the day followed by a Mostly Cloudy Thursday and a 40% chance for showers/thundershowers. M/Cloudy on Friday with a few morning showers possible.