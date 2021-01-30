Mark in Texas History: Longview’s Temple Eamnu-El grew from Kilgore temple

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Temple Emanu-El has its origins out of Kilgore and the Temple Beth Sholom. The oil boom of the 1900s saw many Jewish families settling in East Texas, and they met at the Kilgore temple, which was founded in 1936.
That worked for 20 years until a new temple was built in 1957 in Longview. Fifty-four charter member families started the new temple. Temple-goers from Marshall joined the congregation in the 60s, and the remainder of the Kilgore temple also joined later.
The sanctuary of this temple is an architectural representation of a menorah. On its website, the temple is described as having a very pleasing retro appearance and can accommodate over 180 people with a social hall and curtained stage. And recently, the temple was given stained glass ark doors with once graced a temple in Arkansas.
The temple was honored with a historical marker in 2014. If you’d like to have a look at it, it is located 1205 Eden Drive in Longview.
