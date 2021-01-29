WEBXTRA: Marion County officials prep COVID-19 vaccination site

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County officials and National Guard medical personnel are in the process of setting up the Jefferson Convention Center as a mobile inoculation site for the COVID-19 vaccine.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur Friday morning.
When asked how the signup process went, LaFleur chuckled and said, “It went just as we suspected it would - fast. Very fast. There were a few glitches, but we’re going to figure them out.”
LeFleur said 50 people signed up through his office in 18 minutes, and another 50 people signed up via the online portal in 25 minutes. People are already waiting in the Jefferson Convention Center parking lot for the mobile inoculation site to open up.
The frozen COVID-19 vaccines were shipped out from the Texas Department of Emergency Management office in Austin before dawn and put on a plane, LaFleur said. Those vaccines were then flown to Harrison County and moved to Marion County.
As Boyum talked to LaFleur, the COVIC-19 vaccines were still thawing.
To watch the interview, click the video above.
