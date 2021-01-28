Texas ‘Point in time homeless count’ begins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to allocate ‘help resources”, cities across Texas started counting the homeless today.
Longview began the ‘Point-in-Time Homeless Count’, a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, in association with the Texas Homeless Network and volunteers.
Over a 24 hour period, trained volunteers will count and survey those who are staying in emergency shelters and living on the street, providing figures that will help determine how much and what type of resources are needed.
“Those communities can apply for grant funding to bring resources in , housing resources, for veterans, people with mental health conditions, women and children,” says Chesley Knowles of the Northeast Texas Homeless Consortium.
Future counts will allow cities to measure their progress towards ending homelessness in East Texas.
