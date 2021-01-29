2 teens charged with murder in killing of Uber Eats driver

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing a woman who was delivering an Uber Eats order to an apartment building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Police said -year-old Thursday 31-year-old Ryan Graham was fatally stabbed in the neck while delivering food Saturday to a Haltom City apartment complex.
The defendants were arrested Wednesday. Their names are withheld because they’re juveniles. The defendants appeared separately for a virtual detention hearing Thursday in Tarrant County Juvenile Court.
Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim ordered them detained over concerns for the community’s safety.
