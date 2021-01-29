Suspect in custody following pursuit through Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after multiple Smith County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase through town Friday morning.
Lt. Nikki Keegan with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit started with an attempted traffic stop at Loop 323 and Mineola Highway around 10:45 a.m. The vehicle had fake license plates., and it turned out the driver had outstanding warrants.
At the intersection of South Fannin and East Charnwood, the vehicle hit the curb, and then the suspect bailed out and fled on foot.
No one was injured in the chase.
