State reports over 7,916 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 7,900 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 7,916 students tested positive, while 3,290 staff tested positive for the week ending Jan. 24, for a total of 6,763.
For the school year there have been 93,542 student cases and 53,421 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: four student cases, eight staff cases
Lufkin ISD: 28 student cases, eight staff cases
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 student cases, 0 staff cases
Tyler ISD: 24 student cases, eight staff cases
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.