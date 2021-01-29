Republican group targets Gohmert, Cruz with Tyler billboards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for a sign that Sen. Ted Cruz or U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert should resign from office, you may have seen it on Loop 323 in Tyler.
A group known as the Republican Accountability Project has put part of its $50 million billboard campaign to work in Tyler with two separate images calling for the resignations of Cruz and Gohmert due to their false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. The billboards also claim their rhetoric and statements resulted in the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The images can be seen on an electronic billboard located near State Highway 248 and Loop 323.
Among the stated goals of the Republican Accountability Project is to “work to hold Republican members of Congress who have enabled or capitulated to Trump and Trumpism accountable for their votes—including by helping credible primary challengers against them.”
The group is led by figures such as Bill Kristol, Elizabeth Neumann and Olivia Troye. Kristol served as chief of staff to the vice president under Dan Quayle in the George H.W. Bush administration. Neumann served from 2017 to 2020 as a senior advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to DHS Secretary John Kelly. Troye served as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.
Neither Cruz’s nor Gohmert’s office have returned calls for comment.
