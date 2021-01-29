Rep. Dean files bill prohibiting government from limiting religious services

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Representative Jay Dean has filed a bill to protect religious services from being limited by government bodies and officials.
According to a press release, House Bill 1487 affirms the constitutional right to worship. The bill will prohibit any government body or official from limiting or prohibiting religious services or observances. This piece of legislation will ensure the continued operation of houses of worship even during times of declared emergency.
“During this past year, many Texans have needed to rely on their faith more than ever. But sadly, we saw some government officials try to limit our fundamental right to worship and assemble,” Dean said. “I am proud to stand up and say our churches and houses of worship are most certainly essential, at all times.”
You can read the bill here.
