31 pounds of marijuana discovered during Smith County traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four men were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a trooper smelled and found suitcases containing marijuana.
According to the affidavit, one suitcase was inside the car and three more large suitcases were in the trunk of the car. A total of 31 individual packages weighing one pound each were found to contain a total of 31 pounds of marijuana.
The four men, all from Louisiana, Deandre Riguez Rainey, 26, Sirderric Deandre Stout, 29, Armand Jamor Burgy, 28, and Corseydon Yalmon D Evans, 26, were in the car traveling east on Interstate 20 near mile marker 556 when stopped by the trooper.
The men were charged with possession of marijuana each with a bond of $60,000.
