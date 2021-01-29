31 pounds of marijuana discovered during Smith County traffic stop

Deandre Riguez Rainey, Armand Jamor Burgy, Sirderric Deandre Stout, Corseydon Yalmon D Evans, (left to right) (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal | January 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 2:40 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four men were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop at approximately 1:00 p.m. when a trooper smelled and found suitcases containing marijuana.

According to the affidavit, one suitcase was inside the car and three more large suitcases were in the trunk of the car. A total of 31 individual packages weighing one pound each were found to contain a total of 31 pounds of marijuana.

The four men, all from Louisiana, Deandre Riguez Rainey, 26, Sirderric Deandre Stout, 29, Armand Jamor Burgy, 28, and Corseydon Yalmon D Evans, 26, were in the car traveling east on Interstate 20 near mile marker 556 when stopped by the trooper.

The men were charged with possession of marijuana each with a bond of $60,000.

