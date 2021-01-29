Palestine Sports Complex to reopen for spring ball

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Kids in Palestine will finally be able to play ball in the Palestine Athletic Complex this spring.
The complex was shut down due to not being ADA compliant in 2019. But the fields will be back open thanks to the city and two school districts.
Leslie Cloer, former Palestine City Manager, said at the time of the parks closure, “At this point in time, it’s for the level of expenses the city has tied to it. We realize the frustration and I’m very disappointed. It was with heavy hearts that our council members had to make this decision.
But now the city and the Palestine and Westwood school districts came together to get the complex up to code so the kids can play this spring.
According to city officials, the plan was to hire an engineering firm to see what needed to be done to reopen the complex.
The interim city manager tells us the costs are close to $300,000. They presented the findings and they were approved in time to make the upgrades. The city then reached out to the Palestine and Westwood school districts.
The school districts came together to put together a new youth sports organization.
Westwood ISD’s superintendent was all about the schools working together.
“It was a necessity to give our younger kids an opportunity to participate and really give our kids some opportunities after school,” Superintendent Wade Stanford said.
The city and the two districts each have a part to play in getting the new Palestine Youth Sports organization ready to play this spring.
“The part of the code, getting up to code is more of the city’s piece. Jason and I are just involved in making sure that we have a quality program that serves kids and does what’s right for kids,” Stanford said.
All involved agree that bringing back spring baseball is great for Palestine.
Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall said, “Certainly, we love athletics and sports in Palestine, and we are so excited that our loved ones will get out there and play again.”
Registration for PYSO spring baseball and softball is in mid-February, with opening day on Saturday, April 3.
