Palestine Police arrest two following narcotics investigation

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers found cash, methamphetamine, cocaine, various pills and more than $10,000 in cash when they executed arrest warrants for two individuals.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, officers, as well as a SWAT team, Texas DPS troopers, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and DEA agents, raided residences in the 300 block of Joe Louis St. and the 200 block of Douglas Street. The execution of the warrants lead to the arrest of Lester Earl Anderson, 69, of Palestine and Charlotte Anderson, 55, of Palestine, inside one of the residences. Both were detained without incident.
A search of the residences led to the discovery of 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 7 ounces of cocaine, numerous pills suspected to be Xanax and Soma, and one ounce of marijuana along with scales and baggies used in the sale of narcotics, and over ten thousand dollars in cash.
Charges for both include Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >= 400g in a Drug Free Zone, Tampering with evidence and Possession of Marijuana < two ounces.
The charges were enhanced due to the sale of narcotics in close proximity to Washington Early Childhood Development Center, a drug free zone.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.