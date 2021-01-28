East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very cool/pleasant day today. We are looking for another chilly night tonight with mostly clear skies and light wind. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Friday with a fairly light SE-S wind. Clouds and rain are expected on Saturday with very windy conditions likely. SE-SW winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph is expected. Rainfall totals are still expected to remain fairly low...for the most part, less than .25″. Sunny, cooler, and windy on Sunday. Less wind and full sunshine expected on Monday. Partly Cloudy on Tuesday with a warmer afternoon. Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday with a few showers late in the day and very breezy southeast to south winds. Next Thursday, we are expecting more rain and wind. Another cold front is expected shifting winds to the NW during the day. Have a great day, East Texas.