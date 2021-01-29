EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start this morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 60s today. South winds could be breezy at times and will pick up even more overnight into tomorrow. Clouds increase tonight with a slight chance for rain tomorrow morning. Better chances for rain will be along the cold front midday through afternoon Saturday. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers to end by evening with clearing skies behind the front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will reach near 70 degrees, then fall into the 40s overnight into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny and cooler Sunday, but with a warming trend into next week. Quiet weather to start the month of February with mild afternoon temperatures.