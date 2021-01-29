Kilgore police asking for public’s help locating check forgery suspect with unique tattoo

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a fraud investigation involving forged checks who has a unique tattoo on the knuckles of one hand.
“The person appears to have ‘F-A-M-E’ tattooed across their left knuckles, and we would love to make them famous,” a post on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page stated.
The Facebook post also have surveillance camera stills of the suspect and the vehicle the person was driving when he went through a bank drive-thru.
Anyone with any information regarding the person’s identity is urged to contact Detective Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or Joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.
People may also contact Gregg County CrimeStoppers at (903) 236-STOP or text an anonymous tip to 847411+Kilgore+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident No. 2012-1096.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.