Harrison County burglary suspect arrested thanks to anonymous tip

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A tip from a private citizen has led to the arrest of a man suspected of being involved with multiple burglaries.
Eddie Tommy Hill was arrested Friday in a joint effort by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Hill is suspected of playing a role in the burglaries which took place in the Karnack and Uncertain areas on Jan. 11-12.
The Marshall Police Department said they were alerted by a private citizen who observed Hill near their location. Authorities then acted on this information and proceeded to arrest Hill.
Additional suspects in this case include Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr. Anyone with information regarding Pierce is urged to contact authorities via 911 who will then relay the information to either the Marshall Police Department or Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
