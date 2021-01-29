Harrison County wreck allegedly leads to murder confession

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - What began as a normal wreck investigation ended with a man allegedly confessing to murdering a friend.
According to a report by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Hallsville Police Department responded to an accident near Farm to Market Road 450 and Interstate 20. The course of the investigation led to the arrest of an individual who soon after assaulted a jail sergeant during the booking process for several counts of possession of narcotics and weapon violations.
However, two days later during an interview with narcotics investigators, reports from authorities say the individual began confessing to the murder of a friend in Longview. And while an initial search by multiple agencies proved unfruitful, a Hallsville Police Department investigator today located a corpse now believed to be the victim of the confessed murder.
“I am pleased that we have located the homicide victim, so the Victims family can have closure. Regardless of the jurisdiction of this investigation I am pleased of the joint cooperation of multiple agencies involved and illustrates the necessity for many agencies to work together,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.
