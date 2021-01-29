Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today we will see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, plus some occasionally breezy southerly winds which will help temperatures quickly warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. Clouds increase this evening and likely rain chances finally move back into East Texas throughout the day on Saturday ahead of and along our next cold front. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible during the day before skies dry out in time for our Sunday. We will see beautiful sunny skies by Sunday afternoon, but winds will be breezy at around 10-15 miles per hour from the northwest. Skies look to remain sunny for the first half of our next workweek before clouds move in on Wednesday. Another cold front arrives on Thursday and will be our next weather maker, bringing showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm to East Texas in the afternoon.