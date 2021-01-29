Firefighters locate body inside burning home in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found inside a burning home on Thursday.
At around 12:13 p.m., Upshur County deputies and several Upshur County fire agencies responded to 2181 FM 1795 for a house fire. Fire personnel, while fighting the fire, located a body in the residence, Sheriff PIO David Hazel said.
The identity of the person has not been verified at this time. The body is being sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
The investigation of the fire is under the direction of State Fire Marshall Paul Steelman.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has pledged investigative assistance as needed, Hazel said.
