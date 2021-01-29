East Texas state senator’s new bill could make baby drop-offs safer

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State senator Bryan Hughes has filed a bill intended to allow mothers to give up a newborn in a confidential, yet safe manner.
SB 443 allows emergency care facilities or buildings housing first responders to install newborn safety devices.
Hughes said newborn safety devices can hold babies dropped off by mothers and notify responders once the mother has walked away. Hughes said the devices keep the newborns warm and safe and are only needed for a couple of minutes before a responder can get to the newborn.
“A dear lady in Lindale brought this idea to us,” Hughes said. “It’s what other states are doing.”
Hughes said the bill is following the example of legislation in Indiana.
“Many times women are embarrassed or scared so this allows them to put the baby in a safe place and the baby can be cared for in just a matter of a couple of minutes,” Hughes said.
Hughes said private funds would be raised to pay for the devices at no cost to taxpayers.
