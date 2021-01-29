East Texas Ag News: Hay prices steady to firm this week

Meanwhile, hay prices in the North, Central, East, and South are mostly steady to firm as the drought conditions in these regions are not as severe as the Panhandle and Western portions of the state. However, according to the U-S Drought Monitor … little or no precipitation fell region-wide, leading to a few areas of deterioration in southern and western Texas. D-2 to D-4 conditions have become entrenched and hay supplies are tightening in the Panhandle, West, and portions of North and Central Texas. Additionally, hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma has been limited compared to years past due to drought conditions in those states as well.