Chick-fil-A to reopen pop-up location in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Get ready to “eat mor chikin” as the Downtown Tyler location of Chick-fil-A will soon reopen.
Lunchtime crowds won’t have to wait long for the chance to dig into a limited selection of typical Chick-fil-A menu items as the pop-up location will resume service starting with a soft open on Monday, Feb. 1. Hours of operation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, it was confirmed that breakfast will not be available for now.
Karolyn Horton, director of the downtown store, said they are “excited to be back downtown.”
