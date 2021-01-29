CDC recommendations keeping COVID-19 infections low at East Texas schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -While many East Texas school districts went back to in-person learning in August, the Center for Disease Control released a new study on in-person learning for the country as a whole.
The study found that fewer COVID-19 cases were found in schools if proper precautions were put in place; precautions that many East Texas schools have followed since August.
Those precautions include masks being worn by all students, social distancing, quarantining after exposure, and putting students in smaller groups to limit exposure something. Gilmer ISD has made a concerted effort to do these things, according to Superintendent Rick Albritton.
”We are pairing two teachers together so that groups always go together as a pod, so that if there is some type of exposure that occurred in the classroom, we limit it as much as we can by keeping that pod together,” said Albritton.
According to Superintendent Albritton, the school district has had fewer than 20 cases of in school transmission, and most of those were in August around the beginning of the school year, something he called a wakeup call for students.
”At the beginning of the year we did send some home,” said Albritton. “When they figured out if they were wearing their mask and they were socially distanced then they did not have to go home.”
At Chapel Hill ISD, that same attention to detail was given according to Deidra Sutton, Chapel Hill ISD’s Director of Student Services.
“We set our expectations high, we let everyone know why we are doing these things, because we want to keep our students and staff as safe as possible,” said Sutton.
The school district, in addition to those precautions, is participating in a COVID-19 testing project, which allows them to rapidly test and isolate students and staff that may be experiencing symptoms, so others are not infected.
“This time of year, you have the flu, strep throat, or allergies, and this lets us know this is truly COVID or not, and so if it is COVID we are able to remove the student as soon as possible,” said Sutton.
