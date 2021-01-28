Tyler Police investigating reported burglary at Walmart store

Tyler Police are investigating a reported burglary at the Walmart Supercenter on SSE Loop 323. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Victoria Lara | January 28, 2021 at 2:56 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 2:56 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a reported burglary at a Walmart location on the east side of Tyler.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 450 S SE Loop 323.

At least a half-dozen Tyler PD vehicles responded to the report of a burglary in progress.

The normally 24-hour stores have closed in the overnight hours during the pandemic.

Within a half hour, a man was seen in handcuffs and was being questioned in an ambulance before being placed in the back of a police unit.

Additional details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as information is released by Tyler Police.

